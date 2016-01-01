Studio HEAD is a Design- Build practice devoted to provide clean and ethical service.
We provide comprehensive architectural services including interior design, site development, landscape architecture and remodelling/renovation. We believe in making the experience and quality of work meaningful. Following a blended architectural practice to create projects where vision and thoughtful design add lasting value. We see opportunities in unlikely places and approach both design and development.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interior Designing
- 3d Animation
- Building Services
- Renovation
- Consultation
- Service areas
- Dehradun
- Company awards
- Archifever Editor Award 2016
- Address
-
22A, Govind Vihar, Sahastradhara Road
248001 Dehradun
India
+91-8607447690 www.highenddesigns.in