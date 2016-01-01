Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
StudioHEAD
Architects in Dehradun
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Studio HEAD is a Design- Build practice devoted to provide clean and ethical service.

    We provide comprehensive architectural services including interior design, site development, landscape architecture and remodelling/renovation.  We believe in making the experience and quality of work meaningful. Following a blended architectural practice to create projects where vision and thoughtful design add lasting value. We see opportunities in unlikely places and approach both design and development.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Designing
    • 3d Animation
    • Building Services
    • Renovation
    • Consultation
    Service areas
    Dehradun
    Company awards
    Archifever Editor Award 2016
    Address
    22A, Govind Vihar, Sahastradhara Road
    248001 Dehradun
    India
    +91-8607447690 www.highenddesigns.in
      Add SEO element