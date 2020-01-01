Chaitali graduated from Parsons School of Design, NYC in 2007 with a BFA degree in Interior Design. She then worked with the prestigious Manhattan firm ICRAVE before moving back to India. Working at Urban Studio & ZZ Architects in Mumbai gave her the experience to start her own design practice, Inscape Designers, based at Worli, Mumbai.

Sejal studied at National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad and then freelanced as an interior designer in Mumbai before setting up her practice with her daughter.

Besides art and design, travel is their other passion which has led them to explore over 30 countries, of which many were explored together as a mother daughter duo team.





Please contact us for projects only above 1100 sf.





For projects outside Mumbai, please note that accommodation and travelling charges will be borne directly by the client. Only if this is suitable to you, then message us for outstation projects.