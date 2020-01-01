Your browser is out-of-date.

Inscape Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    • Colaba Residence, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Colaba Residence, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Colaba Residence, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Balcony
    +20
    Colaba Residence, Mumbai
    Marine Drive Project , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Modern living room
    Marine Drive Project , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Modern living room
    Marine Drive Project , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Modern dining room
    +15
    Marine Drive Project
    Worli Residence, Mumbai, Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Worli Residence, Mumbai, Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Worli Residence, Mumbai, Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    +14
    Worli Residence, Mumbai
    Parel Residence, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Parel Residence, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Parel Residence, Mumbai , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Balcony
    +19
    Parel Residence, Mumbai
    Worli Residence , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Modern living room
    Worli Residence , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Modern living room
    Worli Residence , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Modern living room
    +13
    Worli Residence
    Mahim Residence, Bombay , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Mahim Residence, Bombay , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    Mahim Residence, Bombay , Inscape Designers Inscape Designers Eclectic style living room
    +16
    Mahim Residence, Bombay
    Show all 9 projects

    Chaitali graduated from Parsons School of Design, NYC in 2007 with a BFA degree in Interior Design. She then worked with the prestigious Manhattan firm ICRAVE before moving back to India. Working at Urban Studio & ZZ Architects in Mumbai gave her the experience to start her own design practice, Inscape Designers, based at Worli, Mumbai.

    Sejal studied at National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad and then freelanced as an interior designer in Mumbai before setting up her practice with her daughter.

    Besides art and design, travel is their other passion which has led them to explore over 30 countries, of which many were explored together as a mother daughter duo team.


    Please contact us for projects only above 1100 sf. 


    For projects outside Mumbai, please note that accommodation and travelling charges will be borne directly by the client. Only if this is suitable to you, then message us for outstation projects. 

    Services
    Interior designing
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Mumbai
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Company awards
    Elle Decors ID Honours 2020 for top 20 residential apartments in India
    Address
    400030 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9819430457 www.facebook.com/www.inscapedesigners.in
