S&R Knives Knives offering blades and swords in Ontario, Canada's most prominent blade store supplies top brands blades, swords, and other cutlery tools.Sale of the colossal accumulation of best brands models which are accessible with interminable plan and style at one-stop Ontario cut store on the web. Call us 416-675-6464 to order Hunting Knives, Kabar Knives, Cold Steel Knives and Zippo Lighters Canada.