Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
S&amp;R Knives
Other Businesses in Etobicoke
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (21)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • S&R Knives Knives offering blades and swords in Ontario, Canada's most prominent blade store supplies top brands blades, swords, and other cutlery tools.Sale of the colossal accumulation of best brands models which are accessible with interminable plan and style at one-stop Ontario cut store on the web. Call us 416-675-6464 to order Hunting Knives, Kabar Knives, Cold Steel Knives and Zippo Lighters Canada.

    Service areas
    Etobicoke
    Address
    680 Rexdale Blvd Unit 16
    M9W 0B5 Etobicoke
    Canada
    +91-4166756464 www.srknivesandswords.com

    Reviews

    Ryan B
    I’ve been buying knives from Sean and Rodney for years. They are great guys who do their best to get you what you want. I’ve special ordered a few knives and they’ve always came through. Whether you’re picking up a $20 item or an $800 knife, the treat you like a valued customer. I can’t say enough good things about this store.
    3 months ago
    James VanAlstine
    Clean and orderly showroom. Amazing selection. Staff are professional yet friendly, and allowed me to handle many knives before making my purchase. I strongly recommend you go if you're a knife fanatic. You won't be disappointed!
    2 months ago
    Steven Cheng
    Prices may be bit higher here but you get great customer service from the young man, very patient and professional. Also nice to support local businesses. I highly recommend buying from this store.
    6 months ago
    Show all 21 reviews
      Add SEO element