InDeCo
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane
Projects

    3BHK @ Rustomjee, Thane, InDeCo InDeCo Rustic style living room
    3BHK @ Rustomjee, Thane, InDeCo InDeCo Rustic style living room
    3BHK @ Rustomjee, Thane, InDeCo InDeCo Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    3BHK @ Rustomjee, Thane

    InDeCo is a part of the PPC Family. We have been catering to the residential market for the last 15 years. We specialise in Design and Build and deliver good designs with excellent execution adhering to strict timelines and cost control.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Contracts
    • Interior Consultancy
    • Interior Execution
    • Interior Fitout
    • Civil Work
    • Carpentry
    • MEP
    • All Finishes.
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Thane
    • Navi Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Kolkata
    • Chennai
    • Coimbatore
    • Bangalore and across India.
    Address
    PPC, Office A, Ground Floor, Building C, MBC Park, Kasarvadavli, Thane West,
    400615 Thane
    India
    +91-8652188888 www.ppc.design
