InDeCo is a part of the PPC Family. We have been catering to the residential market for the last 15 years. We specialise in Design and Build and deliver good designs with excellent execution adhering to strict timelines and cost control.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Interior Contracts
- Interior Consultancy
- Interior Execution
- Interior Fitout
- Civil Work
- Carpentry
- MEP
- All Finishes.
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Thane
- Navi Mumbai
- Pune
- Kolkata
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Bangalore and across India.
- Address
PPC, Office A, Ground Floor, Building C, MBC Park, Kasarvadavli, Thane West,
400615 Thane
India
+91-8652188888 www.ppc.design