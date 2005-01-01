YAAMA intart is an Interior Design studio, started by Yaama Nerurkar in 2005. A graduate of Fine Art in Interior Design from Sir J.J. school of Art, Mumbai, have been practicing Interior design since 1997. Worked with various reputed architectural and Interior design firms from Mumbai and Pune. Worked as an Interior design consultant with Kumar builders of Pune. Also worked as a faculty of Interior Design in NIFD, Pune.

Our studio is a full service interior design company located in Pune, since 2005, specializing in both residential and commercial design. In over 14 years, we have designed numerous projects for a varied range of clients which includes offices like Airtel, Field fresh foods pvt ltd, Kayaniwala and Mistry and Assoc, pediatric clinic of Dr. Amita Kaul of Surya Hospital and many more.

We are recognized for our diverse work that incorporates a range of specialized practice areas in Master planning of spaces, management and execution of residences, commercial and institutions. Like our clients, we share a beautiful bond also with our team of workers working with us for years now, thus meeting the high standards of execution. We are also open to work with the contractors of the clients.

We are committed to delivering inspired designs by considering the macro and micro facets of it that fulfill client expectations through collaboration and exceptional service. Exceptional and unique colour schemes, wise use of spaces, humble execution team are few of our specialties. We provide value for money in creating cost effective designs encompassing practical and aesthetic solutions.

Our work process goes as below:

Meeting the client to understand the requirements. Working on a rough quote as per the requirements After the approval of rough quote, working on the layout and designs. After the approval of designs submitting a final quote Execution of work.





We do not restrict ourselves to design the type of spaces. A project can be small or big. We define our work through the creative aspect of spaces to be designed. We are happy to serve varied range of clients and spaces from a small room to a villa, a small cabin in an office space to a whole new office and so on. So be it a small or a big space we are always creative.