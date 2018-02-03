Your browser is out-of-date.

Design chords
Designers in Pune
Reviews (3)
    A classic and elegant home , Design chords Design chords Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    A classic and elegant home , Design chords Design chords Modern dining room
    A classic and elegant home , Design chords Design chords Modern living room
    A classic and elegant home

    DESIGN CHORDS is a Pune based multi-dimensional firm established in 2009 by a group of dynamic entrepreneurs. We focus on delivering ‘All services under one roof’, with the best professional expertise. With a holistic approach, we create exceptional designs, experiment on unlimited fields & research, diverse possibilities through latest technology, suitable materials & modern concepts to satisfy the needs of every client.

    Services
    • Interior
    • architecture consultant
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    783/A, Yashodamai apt., flat no. 4, 2nd floor opp. kamla nehru park, bhandarkar rd., shivajinagar, pune 411004
    411004 Pune
    India
    +91-2025662610 www.designchords.in

    Reviews

