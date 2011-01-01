Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DESIGN SOLACE
Designers in Pune
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • LIBRARY INTERIOR DESIGN , DESIGN SOLACE DESIGN SOLACE Office spaces & stores
    LIBRARY INTERIOR DESIGN , DESIGN SOLACE DESIGN SOLACE Office spaces & stores White
    LIBRARY INTERIOR DESIGN , DESIGN SOLACE DESIGN SOLACE Commercial spaces
    +2
    LIBRARY INTERIOR DESIGN

    We are Interior Designer and Project Managers located in Pune. Established in the year 2011. Specializes in providing Interior Designing Consultancy, Turnkey Project Execution and project management.Each project taken upon with a fresh perspective, with the clients vision as the focal point. 

    Services
    #INTERIOR DESIGNING AND CONSULTANCY#INTERIOR TURNKEY EXECUTION#OFFICE INTERIOR#RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR#
    Service areas
    • RESIDENTIAL INTERIOR
    • COMMERCIAL INTERIOR
    • SPACE PLANNING
    • PROJECT MANAGEMENT.
    • PUNE
    Address
    B3 403, SHIVRANJAN TOWERS,BANNER PASHAN ROAD.
    411008 Pune
    India
    +91-9766931184
      Add SEO element