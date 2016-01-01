Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ENGINEERZPHERE—SSC JE Coaching in Chandigarh
Engineering offices in Chandigarh
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Engineerzphere is the best coaching institute for SSC JE Coaching in Chandigarh. We provide best coaching and polish our students to crack SSC JE Exam and Interview. We adopt the new technology to learn reasoning with simple and effective methods. Here you can see the latest SSC Exam Syllabus 2016 - 2017. Our experts have been working towards achieving results for all the students who have trusted our abilities and have been successful in helping students to crack all sorts of SSC entrance examinations. Engineerzphere has been awarded as the No. 1 SSC & Gate Coaching Center in Chandigarh. We have the best experienced faculty, highly equipped training classrooms, Study Material, Series of Mock test to make a student prepare well to crack SSC Examination

    Services
    SSC JE Coaching and Gate Coaching
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Address
    SCO-188-189-190, 1st Floor Sector—34 A Chandigarh, 160022
    160022 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-9569791111 www.engineerzphere.com/ssc-je-coaching-in-chandigarh

    Reviews

    Ginni Gandhi
    A really good institute. Probably the best in tricity. Got Level of teaching and notes beyond expectations.They will surely achieve great heights. Good going. Keep it up.
    over 6 years ago
    Pankaj choudhary
    Very cheap hai low quality study are provided by this centre teacher are not well educated and fees of this centre are very high the new student are not coming of this centre only revised student again attend the classes so please do waste the money coaching are not well to fight the comission self study is the best study so please do not go in this type of caoching centre and at last do waste the money for going these type of cheap coaching centre
    almost 4 years ago
    dinesh patel
    Best Institute for Engineers in Chandigarh. Supportive faculty & detailed study material. Online test series with detail solutions. Proper guidance is provided by teachers for cracking the exam which is very helpful. Interview preparation is very helpful provided by engineerzphere.
    about 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element