shades—design studio by shweta
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    • Its all about Black, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Minimalist bedroom
    Its all about Black, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Minimalist bedroom
    Its all about Black, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Minimalist bedroom
    +3
    Its all about Black
    Luxury, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Classic style bedroom
    Luxury, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Classic style bedroom
    Luxury, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Classic style bedroom
    +2
    Luxury
    creative rhythm, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Modern walls & floors
    creative rhythm, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Modern style bedroom
    creative rhythm, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Modern style bedroom
    +2
    creative rhythm
    monochrome, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Minimalist dining room
    monochrome, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Minimalist bedroom
    monochrome, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Minimalist bedroom
    +2
    monochrome
    White Vintage, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Eclectic style bedroom
    White Vintage, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Asian style bedroom
    White Vintage, shades - design studio by shweta shades - design studio by shweta Classic style bedroom
    +3
    White Vintage

    At shades studios we are committed to solving the most complex challenges in the world of design. We believe that stunning designs start with a simple idea & functional planning. Next there’s shades, shweta is a design enthusiast dedicated to your goals and vision. We design spaces that are comfortable, personal and interesting which reflects your shade of personality.

         Great interior design is art, showing who you are in ways you have never imagined. Our unique perspective, reflects an artist’s eye toward color and materials and a strong sense of space and form. We are here to make your space better than you could have ever imagined. Through our wide range of services we’ll make sure that your expectations are not just met, but exceeded.

    Services
    • residential
    • commercial
    • retail
    • hospitality
    • designing
    • execution
    Service areas
    • Consultation
    • spatial planning
    • Designing
    • material selection & execution
    • Mumbai
    Address
    400097 Mumbai
    India
    +91-8169655280 www.shadesbyshweta.com
