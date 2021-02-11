"The core of interior design will always be the people and the way they live."

Everyone wants a home that is right for them, which is why the homes are as individual as the people who live in them.

We know that our clients are just like us; busy, hard-working people who need to make the most of every minute. We talk to you, find out how you live right now, and how you want to live. We update the design and style possibilities, talking to each of you in person or online so you don't lose precious time. And, with our trustworthy and skilled craftsmen and tradesmen, we 're going to make it all happen.

We won’t bombard you with CAD drawings or sample books. And you won’t end up with a soulless show home - just helped to articulate what you want, before we curate your options and decide together what works best.

We help homeowners with everything from redesigning a bedroom to project management. Our clients know that good design and high-quality furnishings contribute to 5-star ratings and max-out bookings.

Hiring Paimaish minimizes uncertainty and removes the decision-making confusion that may arise from renovation, enhancement or even a switch to a new house. We’ll produce the ideas that will save you space, time and money. You’ll achieve your dream property – on a budget that never goes out of control.