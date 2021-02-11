Your browser is out-of-date.

Paimaish
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi, Delhi, India
Request review New project
Request review

    • Duplex Modern Apartment, Paimaish Paimaish Classic style living room MDF Green
    Duplex Modern Apartment, Paimaish Paimaish Classic style living room Wood White
    Duplex Modern Apartment, Paimaish Paimaish Modern living room MDF Grey
    +6
    Duplex Modern Apartment
    Apartment, Paimaish Paimaish Modern living room Wood Grey
    Apartment, Paimaish Paimaish Modern living room Wood Brown
    Apartment, Paimaish Paimaish Modern living room Wood Pink
    +3
    Apartment
    Independent House, Sector-39, Noida, Paimaish Paimaish Modern dining room Plywood Beige
    Independent House, Sector-39, Noida, Paimaish Paimaish Modern living room Wood Beige
    Independent House, Sector-39, Noida, Paimaish Paimaish Small bedroom Plywood Brown
    +2
    Independent House, Sector-39, Noida
    Office Space, Paimaish Paimaish
    Office Space, Paimaish Paimaish
    Office Space, Paimaish Paimaish
    +5
    Office Space
    Lobby Area Design, Paimaish Paimaish
    Lobby Area Design, Paimaish Paimaish
    Lobby Area Design, Paimaish Paimaish
    +2
    Lobby Area Design
    Bachelor's Pad, Paimaish Paimaish Small bedroom Wood Blue
    Bachelor's Pad, Paimaish Paimaish Minimalist study/office Wood White
    Bachelor's Pad, Paimaish Paimaish Small kitchens Plywood White
    +2
    Bachelor's Pad
    Show all 16 projects

    "The core of interior design will always be the people and the way they live."

    Everyone wants a home that is right for them, which is why the homes are as individual as the people who live in them.

    We know that our clients are just like us; busy, hard-working people who need to make the most of every minute. We talk to you, find out how you live right now, and how you want to live. We update the design and style possibilities, talking to each of you in person or online so you don't lose precious time. And, with our trustworthy and skilled craftsmen and tradesmen, we 're going to make it all happen.

    We won’t bombard you with CAD drawings or sample books. And you won’t end up with a soulless show home - just helped to articulate what you want, before we curate your options and decide together what works best. 

    We help homeowners with everything from redesigning a bedroom to project management. Our clients know that good design and high-quality furnishings contribute to 5-star ratings and max-out bookings.

    Hiring Paimaish minimizes uncertainty and removes the decision-making confusion that may arise from renovation, enhancement or even a switch to a new house. We’ll produce the ideas that will save you space, time and money. You’ll achieve your dream property – on a budget that never goes out of control.

    Services
    • Interior Design Consultancy
    • Turnkey Interior Design Services for residential
    • commercial and retail space.
    Service areas
    • Delhi
    • Gurgaon
    • Noida
    • New Delhi
    • India
    Address
    Hauz khas
    110016 New Delhi, Delhi, India
    India
    +91-8860408600 paimaish.co.in

    Reviews

    Paras Bassi Paras Bassi
    Mind-blowing extraordinary. The ambience what is created is classic. Architect delivered extraordinarily high-quality work. They were disciplined, thoughtful, and insightful. They offered creative solutions and ensured accountability to deadlines and milestones. As they demonstrated their excellence, they were rewarded with more responsibilities.
    about 1 year ago
    Bhavya Sharma Bhavya Sharma
    A very considerate and amazing design and execution team. Got the project done smoothly without any hiccups. Would love to hire the team for another experience.
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Show all 6 reviews
