Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KRISHNA INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS &amp; SERVICES
Landscape Architects in Indore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • K.I.P.S. is an India based company engaged in the designing, manufacturing and installation of tensile membrane structures, tensile canopies, Tents and complex glass facades. Established by a team of experienced architectural and structural designing, & Roofing Fabricators experts, we have quickly become the roofing contractors of choice for tensile and membrane structures Clear Span Tents, and canopies in India.

    Services
    • Tensile Roofing Structure
    • Swimming pool
    • Sky Light Tensile Structures
    Service areas
    INDORE
    Address
    452002 Indore
    India
    +91-9806653799 www.krishnacarports.com
      Add SEO element