Z&4 was established in December 2010 by Zubair. K.K. The firm was built up with effort and involvement of various enthusiastic engineers and designers.
30 years of extensive experience in Middle East and Kerala for the prestigious projects in interior-exterior design and execution. Projects handled palaces, VIP villas, apartments, shopping malls, offices, business outlets and jewelry outlets in various parts of Middle East as well as residences, shops, boutiques and offices in various parts of India .
- Services
- We offer complete interior and exterior
- architectural and design services which are always tailored individually to meet each clients’ needs
- style and budget. We fully manage each project from conceptual level to completion regardless of its size. Meticulous attention to detail
- collaboration with highly skilled craftsmen
- use of extensive materials and elements and furnishing with lighting and artworks makes the space efficient and comfortable to adapt.
- Service areas
- A complete interior and exterior contractor
- Z&4 handles the work from the core of the project. We are taking care of all different tasks involved in the construction of the project such as electric
- mechanical plumbing
- AC
- partitioning
- ceiling
- flooring
- lighting
- joinery
- glass
- finishing and furniture etc.
- Bangalore
Z4interio BLR , starttopia ,btm 1st
560068 Bangalore
India
+91-7849060708 z4interio.com
Every project starts with a clear conceptual phase considering the needs of the client and incorporating a fusion of design and functionality. Every detail is then directly transformed into a 3D visualization representing the interior and exterior views of the project as close to reality as possible.