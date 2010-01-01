Z&4 was established in December 2010 by Zubair. K.K. The firm was built up with effort and involvement of various enthusiastic engineers and designers.

30 years of extensive experience in Middle East and Kerala for the prestigious projects in interior-exterior design and execution. Projects handled palaces, VIP villas, apartments, shopping malls, offices, business outlets and jewelry outlets in various parts of Middle East as well as residences, shops, boutiques and offices in various parts of India .