Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
AGDC Group
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ahmedabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • AGDC GROUP, the firm known by the name of its founder Dr.Amit Gajjar, begun with individual professionalism in Interior Designing in 1986. With 30 years of continuous excellence of innovative and unmatched designing concepts, Mr.Gajjar is a name to be reckoned with in the field of Interior designing and architectural services.

    We have been honored with many awards over the years for our great work and command a great reputation in the market. Our high profile clients have been getting satisfactory work for years with our perfection in interior designing and execution. We offer the wide range of services - Interior, Civil, Structural, Electrical, Networking, HVSC designing and executing - all under one roof to our distinguished clients.

    Services
    • Architectural
    • Interior Designing Commercial & Residential
    • Landscape
    Service areas
    • Ahmadabad
    • Mumbai
    • Gujarat
    • Ahmedabad
    Address
    232, 2nd Floor, Om Tower, Nr. Star India Bazar Satellite Road
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9825049737 www.agdcgroup.com

    Reviews

    Aziz Primuswala
    almost 3 years ago
    Girijesh Verma
    over 1 year ago
    Bhupendra Gajjar
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element