AGDC GROUP, the firm known by the name of its founder Dr.Amit Gajjar, begun with individual professionalism in Interior Designing in 1986. With 30 years of continuous excellence of innovative and unmatched designing concepts, Mr.Gajjar is a name to be reckoned with in the field of Interior designing and architectural services.

We have been honored with many awards over the years for our great work and command a great reputation in the market. Our high profile clients have been getting satisfactory work for years with our perfection in interior designing and execution. We offer the wide range of services - Interior, Civil, Structural, Electrical, Networking, HVSC designing and executing - all under one roof to our distinguished clients.