Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Spaces Of Hue
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Modern Bohemian Home, Spaces Of Hue Spaces Of Hue Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Blue
    Modern Bohemian Home, Spaces Of Hue Spaces Of Hue Living roomLighting
    Modern Bohemian Home, Spaces Of Hue Spaces Of Hue Living roomSide tables & trays
    +16
    Modern Bohemian Home

    Spaces Of Hue is a styling lab dedicated to mixing and matching styles, patterns, and colors. A place where we make functional spaces come alive with hue-filled notes. Your destination to relax and let us decorate your space for your taste.

    Services
    • Colour Consulting
    • Furniture Selection
    • Interior Design
    • Space Planning
    • Art Selection
    • Decluttering
    • Downsizing
    • Interior Styling
    • Interior Decorating
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Bengaluru
    • Delhi
    • Noida
    • Lucknow & Mumbai
    Address
    560077 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9916911181 www.spacesofhue.com
      Add SEO element