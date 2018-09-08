Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern ceilings
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lucknow
    We are the leading organization in the industry to provide our clients the best quality P.O.P(Plaster of Paris) False Ceiling Work. All services are performed by our dexterous professionals using optimum grade components and state-of-art techniques. Our trained personnel properly examine all the standards associated with the provided service and rendered it in efficient manner. Offered services are highly demanded during interior designing of the residential and commercial places. In addition to this, provided service is performed as per our valued client's requirements with respect to their budgetary constraints.

    Services
    • All kind of false ceilings
    • Gypsum False ceilings
    • Hanging Tle False ceilings
    • Suspended ceilings
    • Armstrong False ceilings
    Service areas
    Lucknow
    Address
    Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
    226010 Lucknow
    India
    +91-8896232221 www.modernceilings.in
