Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kolkata
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 2bhk Kolkata, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
    2bhk Kolkata, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect
    2bhk Kolkata, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Minimalist living room Wood Wood effect
    +3
    2bhk Kolkata
    Home interiors, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Modern living room Wood Beige
    Home interiors, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Modern style bedroom Wood Blue
    Home interiors, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Modern style bedroom Plywood Blue
    +3
    Home interiors
    Bedroom interiors, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Minimalist bedroom Wood Wood effect
    Bedroom interiors, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Minimalist bedroom Wood Wood effect
    Bedroom interiors, HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS HANNAH INTERIOR CONCEPTS Minimalist bedroom Wood Wood effect
    +2
    Bedroom interiors

    Hannah Interior Concepts is a leading professional interior design firm based in Kolkata, offering innovative residential, commercial, retail and hospitality design and decoration solutions. Our designs are contemporary, urbane, minimalist, cost effective and comfortable.We help in customising the best aesthetic and functional interior layouts and final installations based on your taste and preferences.

    Interior Design is not something you do often and so it’s something you want to do correctly! 

    Our team helps you transform your property into a beautiful space - From luxurious, classy to minimalist and cosy. We work on projects of any size from individual rooms to lavish apartments and commercial spaces. We also undertake turnkey projects.Personal attention is given to each client. We guide you throughout the whole project in a step by step manner through a systematic interaction and implementation.

    Services
    • Consultation
    • Interior design
    • Space planning
    • Customising furniture
    • Remodeling
    • Turnkey interiors
    Service areas
    Kolkata
    Address
    1, Meher Ali Road,
    700017 Kolkata
    India
    +91-9007799709 www.hannahinteriorconcepts.in

    Reviews

    Maaz Siddiqui
    Hannah is an amazing designer, the best we could zero down on. She designed our new 3bhk home in Kanpur. I was literally clueless about what needs to be done to make my house look classy and pretty, the way she made me realize my long term requirements was tremendous. I was fortunate enough to have found her through a mutual friend and despite being away for a while from the site, the way her team inplemented everything was a very smooth and flawless experience. I never felt any burden on my budgets as she was very accomodating to my needs and schedules. I highly recommend Hannah Interior Concepts! I am sure you will love her work. Regards, M. Maaz
    about 1 year ago
    Fazna Shiraz
    Hannahs work is amazing and you would not be disappointed with any aspect of her. She is very passionate about her work and a thorough professional. She develops that personal level of bond with her clients, to completely understand their taste and requirements and comes up with ideas that are very personalised and still pocket friendly. She is very energetic and dedicated and her work speaks for her!! Would highly recommend approaching her if you are looking for your dream home or project to be implemented exactly as you wanted it !
    about 1 year ago
    Sarah Ali
    It was a great experience with "Hannah Interior Concepts" .I appreciate their professional attitude. Their designs are modern and contemporary. I wanted a home that looked not only aesthetically beautiful but functional too. They listened to my requirements and gave me exactly what i wanted and within my budget.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element