MAPLE STUDIO DESIGN was formed in May 2015,
and has grown into a successful Interior Design studio working on high end residential and commercial projects in INDIA' and for International private clients.
Our success is born from the dedication and experience of our talented team who work closely with clients from the concept to completion of projects , delivering an exemplary service on time and within budget.
“My philosophy behind creating fluid and elegant spaces is that they are born of understanding the aspirations of the client, the relevance of the location and maximizing the potential of the existing elements of the space, then developing this with imagination and vision (3d pictures). The result is an interior that tells a story in relation to its location, the consideration of the four walls in which it exists, and most importantly reflects in essence the client's individuality...
A successful interior should enhance, not dictate the way you live." www.maplestudiodesign.com
contact@maplestudiodesign.com
Creating exceptional, distinctive and uniquely personal interiors for your home. More than just a reflection of your personality, we believe your home should inspire you, pamper you, provide comfort and enrich your daily experience of living. We focus on creating fresh; lifestyle-based designs infused with comfort and understated luxury.
Architecture & Interiors • Space Planning • Design Development • Decor & Furniture • Project Implementation & Management • 3D Architectural Visualizations • 3D Interior Exterior Visualization
Interior designing
Bespoke furniture
Consultants
- Space Planning Design Development Decor & Furniture Project Implementation & Management 3D Architectural Visualizations 3D Interior Exterior Visualization
- Interiors Interior designing Bespoke furniture Consultants
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- India · Ahmedabad
- Gujarat
- India · Surat
- India · Vadodara
- India · Dubai
- United Arab Emirates · Hong Kong
- Hong Kong · Sharjah
- United Arab Emirates
Sri Vallabh, Borivali Shopping Centre, Swami Vivekananda Rd, Shanti Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra
400092 Mumbai
India
+91-9820988199 www.maplestudiodesign.com