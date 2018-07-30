Your browser is out-of-date.

Caryatid Architects
Architects in Jaipur
    Box House

    Caryatid Architects is organised architecure firm started in 2015 and registered in 2018. Having experience in Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Institutional and Educational building from Foundation to Finishing level.

    Organisation work in every sector of architecture and interiors.

    A complete solution for all type of architecture work under 1 Roof.

    Services
    • Complete solution for all type of building related design
    • drawings and construction
    Service areas
    Rajasthan
    Company awards
    • State winner for Thesis Project in 2017 organized by IIA.
    • Secure top 5 Position at National Level HIGH RISE BUILDING COMPETITION organized by RHA Praxis.
    Address
    29, satya colony, near 200ft. bye pass, ajmer road, jaipur (Raj.)
    302021 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9602086971

    Reviews

    Design Shelve Design Shelve
    great experience
    over 3 years ago
    Project date: July 2018
