Caryatid Architects is organised architecure firm started in 2015 and registered in 2018. Having experience in Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Institutional and Educational building from Foundation to Finishing level.
Organisation work in every sector of architecture and interiors.
A complete solution for all type of architecture work under 1 Roof.
- Services
- Complete solution for all type of building related design
- drawings and construction
- Service areas
- Rajasthan
- Company awards
- State winner for
Thesis Projectin 2017 organized by IIA.
- Secure top 5 Position at National Level
HIGH RISE BUILDING COMPETITIONorganized by RHA Praxis.
- State winner for
- Address
-
29, satya colony, near 200ft. bye pass, ajmer road, jaipur (Raj.)
302021 Jaipur
India
+91-9602086971