Fashe interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    • With Fashe, we intent on turning your dream home into an ambient reality. We hand-select passionate designers to join our team, who focuses on precision, right down to the minutest detail. An extra smooth running mechanism is selected from various international manufactures including Hafele, Hettich and Aristo, to ensure the best of quality, longevity and hassle free usage.

    Services
    Interior decor
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    Nehru Road kammanahalli
    560084 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8310956007
