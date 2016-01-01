Your browser is out-of-date.

NXT Dream Interiors
Designers in Hyderabad
Reviews (7)
    • NXT Dream Interiors is the best interior designers in Hyderabad furnish exemplary work with creative and artistic experts as our backbone.

    We offer you adorned ideas and let you to glimpse at our extraordinary work we have been delivering for a while, which makes our work more transparent and spacious for you to analyze. Mr. Prudvi Teja launched interior designers in the year 2016. With in no time interior designers became the new brand name for interior designing in Hyderabad. Today we can proudly say that interior designers has became the best designers in Hyderabad delivering over the best quality of work our clients dream.

    Services
    interior designing
    Service areas
    Residential, office & Commerical, and Hyderabad
    Address
    Flat No 403, Everest block, Aditya enclave, Near Ameerpet metro station,Maitrivanam, Ameerpet
    500016 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9848135247 www.nxtdreaminteriors.com

    Reviews

    sowjanya madanu
    Great customer service and prompt design process and friendly designers who really take into account ours taste. Response time is great..
    over 3 years ago
    abdul ansari
    Best design solutions and communication to undustand the customer requirements.
    over 2 years ago
    Gandigari Shivakumar
    The excellent service i received from NXT Dream Interiors is beyond compare. NXT Dream has a wonderful young Talented eye for detailed in-depth knowledge in interior designing and there color. I recommend NXT Dream Interiors for your dream home heart fully.
    over 3 years ago
