INSCRIPTION INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (5)
    Inscription interiors is a cutting edge design interior firm involved in elite residential and commercial projects. Our team of specialists induce their expertise in material knowledge to design furniture, flooring, modular kitchen, false ceiling, entertainment units, lighting and fixtures, painting, wallpapers and sculptures. We also offer services related to plumbing, electrical works and landscaping as part of design execution.

    Services
    • MODULAR FURNITURE (ALL WOOD WORK)
    • FALSE CEILING
    • ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES
    • LANDSCAPING
    • ELECTRICAL AND PLUMBING
    • PAINTING AND FABRICATION AND RENOVATION SERVICES
    Service areas
    • BANGALORE
    • CHENNAI
    • MADURAI AND LUCKNOW
    • BENGALURU
    Address
    HSR LAYOUT
    560068 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9686491412 www.inscripthomes.com

    Reviews

    bhavana agarwal
    almost 4 years ago
    Xavier Infant
    Amazing work. Very neatly and quickly executed.
    about 3 years ago
    Karthik Kandha
    unique and innovative designs. first class finish with best price on time delivery. great team to work with.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
