Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
Projects

    More Kitchen Designs
    More Kitchen Designs, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern kitchen
    More Kitchen Designs, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern kitchen
    +4
    More Kitchen Designs
    Mr and Mrs Menon home, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern style bedroom
    Mr and Mrs Menon home, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern style bedroom
    Mr and Mrs Menon home, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern kitchen
    +12
    Mr and Mrs Menon home
    Modular Kitchen, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern kitchen
    Modular Kitchen, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern kitchen
    Modular Kitchen
    Living rooms and Living spaces, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Living rooms and Living spaces, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern living room
    Living rooms and Living spaces, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern living room
    +4
    Living rooms and Living spaces
    Bedroom Design Ideas, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Design Ideas, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern style bedroom
    Bedroom Design Ideas, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Bedroom Design Ideas
    Living room, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern living room Solid Wood Brown
    Living room, Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Golden Spiral Productionz (p) ltd Modern living room Solid Wood Brown
    Living room
    Show all 9 projects

    Led by Pooja Dabral Golden spiral is a contemporary Architecture and Interior design firm where they pride themselves on working closely with their clients. From tiny interventions to large scale renovations, the form from Mumbai is known for combining sophistication in their style with comfort.

    Planning is done with respect to the availability of space, ambiance and storage requirements.Specific attention is given to understanding the clients space before offering them the most optimal and creative soltions that is also ergonomically feasable. International saftey standards as well as design trends can easily be visualized and executed as per the clients requirements. 

    Why Choose Golden Spiral: 

    1) Creativity and Experience to be able to match budget to luxury 

    2) Full turn key solutions

    3) Local and International choices of fittings and equopment

    4) Team with over 10 years of experience.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Modular Kitchen
    • ARCHITECTURE PHOTOGRAPHY
    Service areas
    Mumbai and PAN India
    Address
    Runwal Greens, Mulund
    400078 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9987165834 goldenspiralproductionz.com
