Led by Pooja Dabral Golden spiral is a contemporary Architecture and Interior design firm where they pride themselves on working closely with their clients. From tiny interventions to large scale renovations, the form from Mumbai is known for combining sophistication in their style with comfort.

Planning is done with respect to the availability of space, ambiance and storage requirements.Specific attention is given to understanding the clients space before offering them the most optimal and creative soltions that is also ergonomically feasable. International saftey standards as well as design trends can easily be visualized and executed as per the clients requirements.

Why Choose Golden Spiral:

1) Creativity and Experience to be able to match budget to luxury

2) Full turn key solutions

3) Local and International choices of fittings and equopment

4) Team with over 10 years of experience.