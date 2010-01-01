Your browser is out-of-date.

The Brihaspati Infotech—Ecommerce Web Development Company
Other Businesses in Mohali
Reviews (25)
    We, at The Brihaspati Infotech, assist in setting up high-performance business strategies to generate, collaborate, deploy and deliver finesse web and mobile solutions to our global business communities. Founded in 2010, we have succeeded in making a position among leading web service providers globally. Till now, we have successfully delivered over 3000+ successful projects at both national and international level. Our years of expertise lies in mobile responsive web applications, native & Hybrid mobile apps, and digital marketing. Our core skills lie in Magento development and we offer every single service related to it. We hold a vision of a trust-worthy working partner of preference for global clients. Get 1-day Free trial to get an insight of our working environment!

    Service areas
    Mohali
    Address
    F-169 Phase 8B Industrial Area
    160055 Mohali
    India
    +91-8146052020 www.brihaspatitech.com

    Reviews

    Rajat Vishvas
    I have been working with TBI from more than 6+ years now and Its been really a great experience. I joined here as an Intern and management recognized my efforts at every stage. They provided guidance, training and helped me to identify my strengths. They have shown me the path for constant improvements. I would like to thank TBI and entire leadership group along with Sir, for these wonderful years and hope this journey continues. Thank you.
    4 months ago
    Martin Kariuki
    I have worked with Brihaspati Infotech Pvt. Ltd for almost 10 years now and they have delivered good web applications consistently and at a reasonable price. They have remained reliable & responded quickly and professionally to my ideas and suggestions. I highly recommend them for anything web related.
    4 months ago
    Gautam P
    A good place to work. Seniors are helpful, supporting and cooperative. Work life balance is good. This company truly values its employees. They provide professional and personal development. I have been working here since last 3 years and during Covid, they handled everything really well. All the processes to manage projects, clients are well defined. Any queries regarding Leaves, Salaries are addressed promptly . Special thanks to Aashna mam for all that she does.
    3 months ago
    Show all 25 reviews
