Pawna Lake Camping | Pawna Nights
Other Businesses in Pune
Reviews (11)
    Pawna Lake Camping
    Pawna Lake Camping

    Pawna lake camping is a activity of spending a holiday living in a tent. Some times city life can a bit much. You need respite with some green space, lake water, fresh air to clear the mind. A quick weekend escape can do wonders to recharge the battery.And you would be surprised to many excellent pawna camping location are just short drive from Pune, Mumbai.

    All the pawna lake camping locations are perfect for family, children, couple etc. Usually people come here to enjoy their weekends. Camping at Pawna lake involving overnight stays away from home in shelter such as a tent. Pawna lake Camping can be enjoyed through all four seasons. Benefits of Camping: Camping leads to increased exsercise. Camping naturally means you’ll get more exercise, and many of the health issues we face today are related to being too sedentary. Setting up the tent, hauling out your gear, gathering wood, fishing, hiking, and swimming are all considered exercise – although most of the time you’ll be having so much fun you don’t even realize it’s exercise! There are three different types of camping opportunities in the India. Recreational Camping for people who want all the comforts of home, primitive camping for those who enjoy closer contact with nature and wilderness camping for the more adventuresome. You can find wide ranges of camping facilities all across the India in each of these categories. Recreational camping is available at pawna lake. Most of these facilities include clean western toilets, Mineral water for Drinking, Tents including blanket, foam mat, Pillow, Bedsheet, music system(Trolley Speaker). You can pitch your tent at such a facility and it would be great, less expensive. Pawna Nights offers many upscale recreational campgrounds near Pune and Mumbai. All of our facilities are usually very nice, very clean and well equipped.

    Services
    lake side camping
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Pawna Dam, Thakursai Aajivali road, Gevande Khadak, Pawananagar, Pune, Maharashtra
    410405 Pune
    India
    +91-7020638029 pawnanights.com

    Reviews

    Sandeep Singh
    It is awesome sunrise and sunset both are view food also good ho sake to blanket or pillow apna carry kar lena yaha par aane k liye shortcut mat lena long wala route lena 👍
    over 1 year ago
    swati gawand
    Service not good
    6 months ago
    Deepika ganesan
    Location 'I' of Pawna Lake Camping had a wonderful view with quality tents. The staff were kind and helpful and the activities to do were a plenty. Supply of running water was ensured and charging points were sufficient. Wonderful place to spend a night in with friends. Definitely family and ladies friendly.
    over 2 years ago
