Pawna lake camping is a activity of spending a holiday living in a tent. Some times city life can a bit much. You need respite with some green space, lake water, fresh air to clear the mind. A quick weekend escape can do wonders to recharge the battery.And you would be surprised to many excellent pawna camping location are just short drive from Pune, Mumbai.

All the pawna lake camping locations are perfect for family, children, couple etc. Usually people come here to enjoy their weekends. Camping at Pawna lake involving overnight stays away from home in shelter such as a tent. Pawna lake Camping can be enjoyed through all four seasons. Benefits of Camping: Camping leads to increased exsercise. Camping naturally means you’ll get more exercise, and many of the health issues we face today are related to being too sedentary. Setting up the tent, hauling out your gear, gathering wood, fishing, hiking, and swimming are all considered exercise – although most of the time you’ll be having so much fun you don’t even realize it’s exercise! There are three different types of camping opportunities in the India. Recreational Camping for people who want all the comforts of home, primitive camping for those who enjoy closer contact with nature and wilderness camping for the more adventuresome. You can find wide ranges of camping facilities all across the India in each of these categories. Recreational camping is available at pawna lake. Most of these facilities include clean western toilets, Mineral water for Drinking, Tents including blanket, foam mat, Pillow, Bedsheet, music system(Trolley Speaker). You can pitch your tent at such a facility and it would be great, less expensive. Pawna Nights offers many upscale recreational campgrounds near Pune and Mumbai. All of our facilities are usually very nice, very clean and well equipped.