CREATOR INSTITUTE OF DESIGNER (CID)
Designers in Surat
Reviews
    • CREATOR INSTITUTE OF DESIGNER (CID) is one of the best fashion and interior designing institutes in Surat. CID provides Design education and promotes design awareness and application towards raising the quality of life by and through the fashion and interior designing courses.

    Courses Details: 

    • FASHION DESIGNING COURSES - Professional, Diploma, Degree and P.G. Diploma 

    • INTERIOR DESIGNING COURSES - Professional, Diploma and Degree  

    • APPAREL MERCHANDISING COURSES  – Diploma and Advance Diploma.

    • Diploma in Interior Designing in Surat

    Service areas
    Surat
    Address
    395001 Surat
    India
    +91-9687688702 www.cidsurat.com
