We, at +V Architects, love to celebrate the art of architecture. We provide excellent design services in the scope of architecture, interior design, space planning and graphic design.
Our aim is to bring something new and unique to every project and at the same time establishing responsive and imaginative solutions to the clients' requirement. We love to challenge ourselves to create something "out of the box" for every design whether it is residential, commercial or retail.
- Services
- Architecture + Interior Design + Master Planning
- Service areas
- India and MUMBAI
- Company awards
- Best Residential Design FOAID 2016
- Architecture Hospitality FOAID 2018 Top 5 Nomination
- Address
-
FD 2/3 KARMA STAMBH, LBS MARG, VIKHROLI (W)
400079 Mumbai
India
+91-9820983050 www.facebook.com/plusvarchitects
At +V Architects, the aim is to bring something new, belonging and unique to every project and at the same time establishing responsive and imaginative solutions to the clients' requirement. The challenge is to create something "out of the box" and experiment to recreate the " art" in architecture which is modern as well as timeless but also sensitive and exciting and both serene and bold, all at the same time
The main objective is to create an atmosphere and environment which reflects the clients vision and consolidate their ideas and creatively translating them into a physical reality.