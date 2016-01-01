Your browser is out-of-date.

+V Architects
Architects in Mumbai
Reviews
Projects

    • PLANAR OFFICE SPACE
    PRISMATIC RESIDENCE

    We, at +V Architects, love to celebrate the art of architecture. We provide excellent design services in the scope of architecture, interior design, space planning and graphic design. 

    Our aim is to bring something new and unique to every project and at the same time establishing responsive and imaginative solutions to the clients' requirement. We love to challenge ourselves to create something "out of the box" for every design whether it is residential, commercial or retail.

    Services
    Architecture + Interior Design + Master Planning
    Service areas
    India and MUMBAI
    Company awards
    • Best Residential Design FOAID 2016
    • Architecture Hospitality FOAID 2018 Top 5 Nomination
    Address
    FD 2/3 KARMA STAMBH, LBS MARG, VIKHROLI (W)
    400079 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820983050 www.facebook.com/plusvarchitects
    At +V Architects, the aim is to bring something new, belonging and unique to every project and at the same time establishing responsive and imaginative solutions to the clients' requirement. The challenge is to create something "out of the box"  and experiment to recreate the " art" in architecture which is modern as well as timeless but also sensitive and exciting and both serene and bold, all at the same time

    The main objective is to create an atmosphere and environment which reflects the clients vision  and consolidate their ideas and creatively translating them into a physical reality.

    Reviews

    Yash Barhate
    Excellent work & great page! 👍
    over 3 years ago
    Shakil Ahemad
    Good
    almost 2 years ago
    ashish kumar
    Awsome .. The perfect Architectural + Interior firm. I love the working environment of plus v, the works and projects are amazing and wonderfull .
    almost 5 years ago
