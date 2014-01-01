Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design &amp; Creations
Architects in Jalandhar, Punjab, India
Overview 10Projects (10) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Music Studio, Design & Creations Design & Creations Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    Music Studio, Design & Creations Design & Creations Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    Music Studio, Design & Creations Design & Creations Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    Music Studio
    Living Room, Design & Creations Design & Creations Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Living Room, Design & Creations Design & Creations Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather
    Living Room
    Shopping Arena, Design & Creations Design & Creations Industrial style walls & floors Bricks
    Shopping Arena
    Front Facades, Design & Creations Design & Creations Modern walls & floors Bricks
    Front Facades
    Restaurant, Design & Creations Design & Creations Asian style museums
    Restaurant, Design & Creations Design & Creations Asian style museums Plywood
    Restaurant
    Gurudwara, Design & Creations Design & Creations Villas Marble Amber/Gold
    Gurudwara, Design & Creations Design & Creations Villas Marble Amber/Gold
    Gurudwara
    Show all 10 projects
    At Design & Creations, We believe in the uniqueness of each building site. we strive in optimizes the utility of building site by providing aesthetic, creative and sustainable design solutions that confers to the principals of structural engineering . All these cumulative efforts make us the best architect and interior Designer in Punjab. We Create Interior Design That Excites all. We have a team of building and architecture technologists who are determined to design modern architecture. Being one of the top architects in Punjab, we implement modern architecture practices with unique and creative designing work across India. Through years of practice, we have honed our outlook and philosophy and successfully established a remarkable position in the industry that is renowned for innovation in building’s architecture design, energy-efficient architecture & eco-friendly design and our know as best architect in punjab
    Services
    Architecture Interior Design Landscaping Planning
    Service areas
    Jalandhar, Punjab, and India
    Address
    E-32, Industrial Area , Jalandhar
    144004 Jalandhar, Punjab, India
    India
    +91-9653058669 www.designandcreations.in

    Reviews

    Bhawana Saini Bhawana Saini
    Great design team, hardworking professionals.. simply loved their work ... it’s amazing!!
    almost 2 years ago
    Edit
    Udit Tandon Udit Tandon
    They are the best and professional architect in Jalandhar, they have created my dream house into reality
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2020
    Edit
    Udit Tandon Udit Tandon
    They are the best architect in jalandhar as well as punjab, loved their work
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2014
    Edit
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element