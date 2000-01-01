Your browser is out-of-date.

Crosscurrents interiors private limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    Cross Currents is an end-to-end interior design solutions outfit based in Bangalore, India, that is committed to translating the dreams and aspirations of its clients into the most breathtaking homes and talked about commercial and hospitality projects. Founded by interior designers Meera Banerjee and Lauren Andrade, Cross Currents seeks to create spaces that are a seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality. We do this through a process called The Cross Currents Design Experience.

    The Cross Currents Design Experience is a customized design solution that is based on an open and honest collaboration with the client. It starts with understanding the vision our clients have for their projects and translating these into interior design solutions that reflect the aesthetic sensibilities and functional requirements desired for the project.

    From bachelor pads to spacious villas and from cozy cafés to swanky offices, the Cross Currents team will work towards turning your space into your DREAM SPACE. Take a look at our portfolio or visit our website to view some of our case studies

    Services
    Interior design and Retail
    Service areas
    • Commercial
    • Hospitality
    • Residential
    • Bangalore
    Address
    64, 6th Main Rd, Defence Colony, Indiranagar
    560038 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8041209675 www.crosscurrents.co.in

    Reviews

    Annie Licy
    Best place
    over 5 years ago
    Nasir Hussain
    Good interior
    over 4 years ago
    Vidya Shankar
    Interior designing
    almost 4 years ago
