abacas : Best interior designers & architects in Faridabad
Architects in Faridabad, Haryana, India
Reviews (18)
    4BHK Flat Interior for Mr. Ankush Jain at Sector 93, Noida
    Residence Interior Design for Mrs. Arshi Vasdev at Faridabad
    Residence cum Office Design for Mr. Prakash Aggarwal in Madhya Pradesh
    Punjabi Blues : Food Outlet, abacas : Best interior designers & architects in Faridabad abacas : Best interior designers & architects in Faridabad Commercial spaces
    Punjabi Blues : Food Outlet
    Bachpan Play School, abacas : Best interior designers & architects in Faridabad abacas : Best interior designers & architects in Faridabad Commercial spaces
    Bachpan Play School

    "abacas deals in design & construction services in architecture & interior design and based in Faridabad. We have done many projects like modern house design, office interior design, factory design, residence design, home interior, shop design etc. abacas is in the list of architects in faridabad that provides services from concept creation to completion of building. We are the top 10 architects in faridabad and top 10 interior designers in Faridabad for any category of building spaces. Abacas is here to understand your requirements and to deliver the satisfactory solutions to your query. If you are looking for any architecture firms or interior design firms, then you can choose us as best architects in faridabad or best interior designers."

    Services
    architecture & interior designing consultancy & construction services
    Service areas
    • Faridabad
    • Haryana
    • India
    Address
    First Floor, Shri Ram Market, Near Sai Dham Mandir, Tigaon Road, Sector 86,
    121002 Faridabad, Haryana
    India
    +91-9650462463 www.abacas.in

    Reviews

    Seema Choubey
    "abacas" Highly professional approach, friendly, quick, listened to our requirements, various design solutions offered for architecture and interior work, very effective communication with planning department, kept us informed at every stage. Excellent service received in the production of drawings. Highly recommended.
    9 months ago
    Shilpa Modi
    Super happy with "abacas", best price and most reasonable around for drawings! Plus also , they did a fantastic job of creating my vision into a workable plan for my home project, they are great and easy to work with, helping you understand the process from drawings to construction! I highly recommend them for your next construction project!
    11 months ago
    Mr. Ashok
    As how much i know about, he is best ever architecture all over faridabad, i knew already he had done many projects in different different places all over india. In all of his work, every time i found he had best greatest Architectural Design, Interior Design, Landscape Design, Urban Design & Planning and also some Project Management in Faridabad.
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 18 reviews
