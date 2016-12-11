Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
abacas : architects &amp; interior designers
Architects in Faridabad, Haryana, India
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (14)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Office Interior, abacas : architects & interior designers abacas : architects & interior designers Modern study/office
    Office Interior
    Punjabi Blues : Food Outlet, abacas : architects & interior designers abacas : architects & interior designers Commercial spaces
    Punjabi Blues : Food Outlet
    Bachpan Play School, abacas : architects & interior designers abacas : architects & interior designers Minimalist museums
    Bachpan Play School

    “abacas” or "advance build & creation architect's studio" a group of architects & interior designers, who believe in understanding the client’s point of view and thereby focus on cost effectiveness of the project. Moreover our previous relations with all our contractors enable us to provide their services at the best possible prices for our clients in comparison with our other counterparts.

    Services
    architecture & interior designing consultancy & construction services
    Service areas
    • #architecture #interior #landscape
    • Faridabad
    • Faridabad, Haryana, India
    Address
    First Floor, Shri Ram Market, Near Sai Dham Mandir, Tigaon Road, Sector 86,
    121002 Faridabad, Haryana, India
    India
    +91-9650462463 www.abacas.in

    Reviews

    Gaurav Bandil
    Completely professional approach from taking our goals in mind, creative in giving multiple design options we would not have thought of, sensitive to cost considerations, great attention to detail and impeccable workmanship. You may find cheaper but not better.
    10 days ago
    Pankaj Samaniya
    Best architect in faridabad
    6 months ago
    Neeru Sanwal
    It was an absolute pleasure working with abacas. His Architect Mr. Gaurav was very professional and great to work with! They exceeded my expectations and will definitely be working with them again in the future. Highly recommend !!
    6 months ago
    Show all 14 reviews
      Add SEO element