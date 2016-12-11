“abacas” or "advance build & creation architect's studio" a group of architects & interior designers, who believe in understanding the client’s point of view and thereby focus on cost effectiveness of the project. Moreover our previous relations with all our contractors enable us to provide their services at the best possible prices for our clients in comparison with our other counterparts.
- Services
- architecture & interior designing consultancy & construction services
- Service areas
- #architecture #interior #landscape
- Faridabad
- Faridabad, Haryana, India
- Address
-
First Floor, Shri Ram Market, Near Sai Dham Mandir, Tigaon Road, Sector 86,
121002 Faridabad, Haryana, India
India
+91-9650462463 www.abacas.in