The Dental Cottage
Reviews (6)
    • Dental Cottage is a Canoga based reputable dental care facility, owned and operated by Dr. Mojgan Sheikhavandi, D.D.S. Dental Cottage provides reliable and comfortable Family, Cosmetic and Implant dentistry at competitive rates. Dr. Sheikhavandi is an experienced practitioner who holds expertise in correcting a broad range of cosmetic dental issues as well as pediatric dentistry.

    Services
    • Restorative Dentistry
    • Cosmetic Dentistry
    • Invisalign
    • Children's Dentistry
    • General and Preventive Care
    Service areas
    Canoga Park
    Address
    7220 De Soto Avenue
    91303 Canoga Park
    United States
    +1-8188883187 thedentalcottage.dentist

    Reviews

    Borna Nasiri
    8 months ago
    abbas soltani
    over 1 year ago
    yesenia fuentes
    I have no complaints about my children, they treat me super well, they are all very kind. I love this destista.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
