The Vision IAS—IAS Coaching in Chandigarh
Schools & Organisations in Chandigarh
Reviews (6)
    The path to success is to take massive, determined actions.’ Keeping this thought alive in our mind always, we at The Vision IAS Coaching Center Chandigarh believe in taking firm actions on imparting the best in education to candidates who seek our assistance for cracking the Civil Services Exam. To clear IAS what important is that you should be able to cover the syllabus and the important parts on time before the examination and should have done multiple revisions of that. The Vision IAS's revision tests and mock tests help you revise your syllabus. I had opted for all the mock tests and revision tests and that helped me a lot. I wish that you’ll have confidence in yourself and learn in right direction to make your dream of becoming an IAS officer come true. The Vision IAS does not only train candidates for the Civil Service Exam But It Strives to make them effective members of a Knowledge Community.

    Services
    Civil Services Exam Coaching
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Company awards
    Best Center For IAS & PCS Exam Coaching in Chandigarh
    Address
    SCO 76, Top Floor, Sector 15D, Chandigarh, 160015
    +91-7901897977 www.thevisionias.com
    Legal disclosure

    PCS Coaching

    HCS Coaching

    HAS Coaching

    Reviews

    manish prasher
    No 1 fake institute on the name of vision ias Delhi .I have wasted huge amount of money and have not attended classes more than 2 months because going there is waste of time . It's my sincere advice to all those guys who are seriously preparing for this exam and looking for a good institute . it will be better if u join any other institute on the name of ias coaching in chandigarh other than "The vision IAS" they are definitely teaching better . I don't want any of you to waste your valuable money like me. You can also consult students of this academy even if 2 out of 10 gives you postive feedback please join it . "No disregard to the teachers " This just my feedback no personal grudge. 2 😂minute silence , for those who have rated it 5 ⭐✨✨
    about 1 year ago
    Grenny Lerrie
    Excellent Coaching services of THE VISION IAS - IAS Coaching in Chandigarh. I must say the teachers help students in solving each type of query. One must join this institute for IAS, PCS, HAS, HCS coaching exam preparation.
    over 2 years ago
    Harmansaab Singh
    I have taken IAS Coaching classes from The Vision IAS which is the best IAS coaching providers in Chandigarh. Their teachers are very much supportive.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
