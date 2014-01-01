Your browser is out-of-date.

LANCET ARCHITECTS
Architects in Lucknow
Reviews (7)
    LANCET was established in 2014, letting us explore ample of opportunities and giving us a variety of projects to work on. Our goal is not only to build eye-catching structures but also to improve the quality of living, without neglecting the environment around us. We, as a team, always design with functionality in our mind and strive to offer our clients a perfect combination of comfort and grandeur.

    Services
    Architecture -Interior Design—Structure design—Landscaping—Furniture design—Installation art—Product design
    Service areas
    India and Lucknow
    Address
    LANCET ARCHITECTS, 1FT FLOOR, SARAN CHAMBER-1
    226001 Lucknow
    India
    +91-7275712348 www.lancetarchitects.com

    Reviews

    ALOK JAISWAL
    Outstanding architecturing and interior designing work...
    5 months ago
    Rishabh Ghiriya
    Best Architecture designers and Consultant. Visit here now in Lucknow and also available in Gorakhpur.
    almost 3 years ago
    Rk khan
    "Good Service prompt communication"
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
