VRDreamz
Projects

    Virtual Reality Tour of Mall
    We at VR Dreamz have created applications using which you can easily create mobile based Virtual reality tours without much hassle. These tours are compatible with laptops, desktops, mobiles and Tablets. They can be experienced in virtual reality using any device available in the market like google cardboard, samsung gear VR etc. 

            Virtual Reality solutions are the next big thing in the market as they are transforming ways in which designs are communicated and experienced and may replace the age old 3D renders. It simulates potential users to experience avenues and spaces that haven't been physically built yet. True sense of depth and space enables speedy decision making with confidence.

    Services
    • 360 degree virtual reality Home tours
    • 3D designing
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    ITPL main road, Hoodi, Whitefield
    560048 Bengaluru, Ka
    India
    +91-7406176665 vrdreamz.in
