Our Design firm provides complete interior solutions. We take up projects as Design Consultants and also provide complete Turnkey Solutions from Designing to Execution all under one roof. Amit Raje is our Principal Designer. AR Studio has worked on different projects residential, commercial, restaurants and spas in various cities like Goa, Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai.
- Services
- Interior Designing Consultancy and Interior Turnkey Providers
- Service areas
- Mumbai
- Thane
- Pune
- Nagpur & Goa
- Address
-
503, Valentina, Hiranandani Estate
400607 Thane
India
+91-9820453721 www.amitraje.com
Legal disclosure
Cosmos Residency,
Waghbil Naka, Near Hiranandani Estate.