Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Amit Raje &amp; Associates
Interior Architects in Thane
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Our Design firm provides complete interior solutions. We take up projects as Design Consultants and also provide complete Turnkey Solutions from Designing to Execution all under one roof. Amit Raje is our Principal Designer. AR Studio has worked on different projects residential, commercial, restaurants and spas in various cities like Goa, Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai.

    Services
    Interior Designing Consultancy and Interior Turnkey Providers
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Thane
    • Pune
    • Nagpur & Goa
    Address
    503, Valentina, Hiranandani Estate
    400607 Thane
    India
    +91-9820453721 www.amitraje.com
    Legal disclosure

    Cosmos Residency,

    Waghbil Naka, Near Hiranandani Estate.

    Reviews

    jyoti Khandelwal
    Super professional. they work in pre-defined timelines and budget. Have experience in residences, offices and hotels. Amit Raje as a person is very approachable and understands that we, the home owners, are always in double minds before finalizing any item for our house.
    almost 4 years ago
      Add SEO element