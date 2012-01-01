SynthesIs DESIGN has a vast experience in Design and execution of various projects. Principal team members of Synthesis Design have an experience of 15 years, working on different types and scale of projects.

Ar. Rahul Shah has a vast experience of handling projects in India. The projects handled in India vary form Bungalows, Residential layouts, Commercial establishments to Industrial projects, with responsibilities varying form Project conceptualizing, designing, local liasoning, coordination and execution, estimation and monitoring delivery schedules.

Ar. Shashikant Chincholi has worked with Dourwaza Engineering. Kuwait. in the capacity of project coordinator and project manager for projects based in Kuwait. In this capacity, he has worked on Commercial complexes (Kuwait trade towers), cement factory, sports utilities and other projects. This has helped him gain exposure of the working styles of various Europe and U.S based Architecture firms and construction methodologies.

Our projects vary from design of small individual bungalows, single apartments, housing layouts, government projects, and commercial complexes, industrial to restoration and conservation projects. We have completed@ 1 million Sqft of projects and have another 2.0 million sqft in various stages of construction and design. We are also into development and design of precast structures. We can proudly state that the firm has been a pioneer in design development for precast in Pune and surrounding areas. This is a brief of our firm. We would be happy to provide you with any further information as required.

Regards, TEAM SynthesIs