We are pioneer in Infrastructure Development since 2008. Our Group has highly professional team with the expertise to handle a wide range of projects, including Building Constructions, Interior Designs, House Keeping Services and Security services, to name a few. We actively focus on delivering the effective and applicable solutions to the clients using innovative techniques, which helps in meeting the requirements of varied nature

In a short span of time, SMK INFRA has stamped a niche for itself as an esteemed infrastructure development company creating value in infrastructure for our customers and for our society as a whole.