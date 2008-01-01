Your browser is out-of-date.

SMK Infra
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (5)
    We are pioneer in Infrastructure Development since 2008. Our Group has highly professional team  with the expertise to handle a wide range of projects, including Building Constructions, Interior Designs, House Keeping Services and Security services, to name a few. We actively focus on delivering the effective and applicable solutions to the clients using innovative techniques, which helps in meeting the requirements of varied nature

    In a short span of time, SMK INFRA has stamped a niche for itself as an esteemed infrastructure development company creating value in infrastructure for our customers and for our society as a whole.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Architectural designing and planning
    • Project Execution
    • Project Supervision
    Service areas
    • Bangalore
    • Chennai
    • Coimbatore
    • Karnataka
    • Tamil Nadu
    • Telengana
    • Kerala
    Address
    No.12/1, 3rd cross, 1st main road, Gangamma layout, bommanahalli
    560068 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8317416636 smkinfra.com

    Reviews

    Venkat Reddy
    Fraudulent Company. Beware.
    3 months ago
    Swathi Swathi
    over 2 years ago
    Yogavardhanan Muthuswamy
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
