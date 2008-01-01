We are pioneer in Infrastructure Development since 2008. Our Group has highly professional team with the expertise to handle a wide range of projects, including Building Constructions, Interior Designs, House Keeping Services and Security services, to name a few. We actively focus on delivering the effective and applicable solutions to the clients using innovative techniques, which helps in meeting the requirements of varied nature
In a short span of time, SMK INFRA has stamped a niche for itself as an esteemed infrastructure development company creating value in infrastructure for our customers and for our society as a whole.
- Services
- Interior Designing
- Architectural designing and planning
- Project Execution
- Project Supervision
- Service areas
- Bangalore
- Chennai
- Coimbatore
- Karnataka
- Tamil Nadu
- Telengana
- Kerala
- Address
-
No.12/1, 3rd cross, 1st main road, Gangamma layout, bommanahalli
560068 Bangalore
India
+91-8317416636 smkinfra.com