Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mitra Consultants
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Mitra Consultants are one of the leading and most trusted interior design companies in India, Here we have highly professional and experienced interior designers who provide unmatched interior designing services at most competitive rates in all major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune and Nasik.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Delhi
    • Bangalore
    • Kolkata
    • Pune and Nasik.
    Address
    C/18, Milandhara Society, Azad Lane, Andheri West
    400058 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819012138 www.mitraofficeinterior.com

    Reviews

    Ramesh Samatiya
    We were given many options to choose from during the design phase of our office interiors renovation, which helped us in creating a space that was best suitable for our employees.
    over 3 years ago
    desai Ajay
    My office needed full remodelling at a reasonable price. Mitra Consultants took care of it without me spending a lot of money. Thanks for your help.
    over 3 years ago
    Harshal Suthar
    Our team checked their projects on the website and found them to be exactly what we were looking for in our office. We decided to go with Mitra Consultants and are very happy with our decision.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element