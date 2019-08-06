Your browser is out-of-date.

Interios by MK Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (2)
    2BHK Residential Interiors at VGN Hazel
    3BHK Residential Interiors at Prestige Bella Vista, Chennai
    3BHK Residential Interiors at Mantri Serene
    Villa Interior Design
    Elegant 3BHK Interior Design at Prestige Bella Vista

    We are an Young team with great passion for Architecture and Interior Designing. We offer design consultation and complete execution services to many clients in and around Chennai. We work closely with our clients to understand their needs and we come up with suggestions to suit their preferences, because we always believe that every individual has great desires and expectations when it comes to designing their dream home. All our concepts will have great importance to the core factors like Design, Functionality and Maintainability.

    Services
    Interior design and Interior Decoration
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Company awards
    Best of Houzz Award
    Address
    600060 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884001255 www.interios.in

    Reviews

    praveen kumar praveen kumar
    very good professional persons. completed project on time and most importantly at resonable vost. ortantly
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2017
    Edit
    Vigna A Vigna Vigna A Vigna
    Awesome experience with MK designs. Prashant is strong and creative in designing and his team executed it neatly as per plan and the entire outcome was elegant and hassle free. His suggestions for material , color, designs and vendors made the job simpler for decision making. Promises and deadlines are met and kudos to the entire team.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: August 2019
    Edit
