RAJSHREE INTERIORS AND KITCHENS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (6)
    • RAJSHREE INTERIORS AND KITCHENS - With many years of “Vastu Shastra” enable work experience, provides top interior design and execution services in Pune, Maharashtra. We undertake all types of "Vastu Interiors" work for your commercial & residential properties.

    What property do you need interiors for? Talk to us today on 9096966969 

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • manufacturer of our own kitchen trolleys and basket products under brand name “SunShine”.
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    Shop No-7 Behind Airtel, Shankar Math, Solapur
    411028 Pune
    India
    +91-9096966969 rajshreeinterior.business.site

    Reviews

    Usha Balkawade
    I absolutely loved the work. I would definitely recommend rajshree interiors & kitchens to anyone. We are happy with all designs which they are made .They are very professional and made the entire experience amazing. The best part is that they clearly understood our requirements and budget, and provided the best possible....their quality was such a amazing.
    11 months ago
    Kaaajal Rathod
    Me and 'my daughter tool the services from Rajshree interiors to renovate our new 3 bhk flat .The company Rajshree interiors serve very well and delevour very good results in given time and in given bujjet .the company staff ,Engeneers,superwisers ,desiner team and all finance team cordnates very well and all are very polite This co'mpany is really The leagend of future interiors.thanks to all
    over 2 years ago
    Anand Umraniya
    Thanks to RAJSHREE INTERIORS AND KITCHENS, now I am enjoying living in my home. Their designs are awesome, their staff is friendly and cooperative and the most important is they hand over the keys to me on time. Keep it up. Highly recommended!
    almost 4 years ago
