Arterra Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bengaluru
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Various Projects in Bangalore, Arterra Interiors Arterra Interiors Country style bars & clubs
    +47
    Various Projects in Bangalore

    Arterra Interiors is a reputed commercial, residential and hospitality

    interior design firm in Bangalore and Mangalore, Karnataka. Incorporated in 2012 with seven years of accumulated expertise, we have designed numerous projects for clients and repeat clients as once someone walks with us, they seem to want to do it again. We combine all aspects of a project, from producing concepts, tendering, design management, construction drawings which embraces functionality to aesthetics, project economics, maximizing space, light and form being in harmony with property’s natural surroundings and profesionally manage each project through dedicated professionals driven by utmost passion

    Services
    Architectural and Interior Design Turnkey service providers
    Service areas
    Bangalore, Mangalore, and Bengaluru
    Company awards
    Best Design Award (Bengaluru) 2018
    Address
    Jayanagar 4th Block
    560041 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9962200617 www.arterrainteriors.com
