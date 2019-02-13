Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design Tales 24
Designers in Faridabad
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Kitchen work, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Kitchen units
    Kitchen work, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Kitchen units
    Kitchen work, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Small kitchens
    +1
    Kitchen work
    Residential Project - Bedroom, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Residential Project - Bedroom, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Residential Project - Bedroom, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Small bedroom
    +3
    Residential Project - Bedroom
    Residentail project, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Modern living room White
    Residentail project, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Modern style bedroom Beige
    Residentail project, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Modern style bedroom Beige
    +3
    Residentail project
    kids room, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Girls Bedroom Pink
    kids room, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Girls Bedroom Pink
    kids room
    commercial, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Modern study/office Beige
    commercial, Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24 Modern study/office Beige
    commercial
    hospitality project( renovation of a cafe), Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24
    hospitality project( renovation of a cafe), Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24
    hospitality project( renovation of a cafe), Design Tales 24 Design Tales 24
    +8
    hospitality project( renovation of a cafe)

    Our design process and work will be a partnership with clients which will be characterised by
    complete transparency, trust and collaboration. We extend a sixty forty policy here. The final product will reflect sixty percent of you and forty percent of us. Our unmatched passion and unsatiated hunger to achieve excellence and our willingness to listen to our clients and offer them the most suitable solutions is what gives us an edge. We would make it a mission to source you the best deals without compromising on the quality.

    Services
    • space planning
    • colour consultant
    • furniture designing
    • decor
    • delhi
    • office design
    • room
    • design
    • restaurant design
    • lights
    • panels
    • kids room
    • living room
    • kitchen
    • washroom
    • 3d design
    • commercial design
    • residential design
    • interior design
    • Show all 19 services
    Service areas
    Delhi(NCR) and Faridabad
    Address
    798-B, sector 49, Sanik colony
    121001 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9711890753 designtales24.com
      Add SEO element