"WALL STUDIO"

We are Surat (Gujarat, India) based & a team of two friendly & talented professionals.

Make a style statement in ur living..We transform vision, We transform lives, Reshape your home, Redesign the structure, Recreate your space, Our obsession is distinctive interiors..Be the beneficiary of our passion.

Contact : Ruchika Parakh mail- ruchika@wallstudio.co.in Ph no. - +91 8000064930

Grishma Sanghavi Mail- grishma@wallstudio.co.in Ph no. - +91 9724633403

We promise time & quality