Jaroi Interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Reviews (13)
    • OUR MISSION IS TO DELIVER THE BEST INTERIOR DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT SOLUTIONS.

    Bespoke and comprehensive service in conjunction with precision pretty much explains what Jaroi is. We tend to aim at dedication towards every client and later on follow a course of action that makes sure that every part of the designing method is tailored to the client's desire and is executed completely on site to eliminate any perils of disarray or placement.

    Services
    • Interior Consultation
    • Manufacturing and Instalation of furniture. Designing service with 2D layouts and 3D views
    • After sales support
    Service areas
    Delhi- NCR and New Delhi
    Address
    429, Satbari, Chattarpur Mandir Road,1st floor
    110074 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9958822418 www.jaroi.in

    Reviews

    Vibha
    This is a great place to shop for your wardrobe and kitchen design. They have an in house team which work according ly to your budget and requirements. Their work is very neat and they have displayed it at their place for the client to see and decide.
    4 months ago
    Michael Viars
    Very helpful. I went here with a friend to help pick out some granite. Good prices great quality
    3 months ago
    Sameer Kaila
    Excellent services provided by team Jaroi and the work was completed on time. We recommend Jaroi interiors to all.
    11 months ago
    Show all 13 reviews
