Pristine Kitchen
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (5)
    Pristine Kitchen is a one stop broad modular furniture solution which is offering wide range of modular kitchens and wardrobes.

    Pristine Kitchen assures the quality of international standards as we have associated with the biggest brands in the field of modular fittings and accessories. We provide a range of exclusive modular kitchens with unmatched quality. We provide better quality kitchen solutions, where one has the choice to select each and every module of their kitchen that meet not only the standards but also exact requirements.

    Pristine Kitchen provides products and services like modular kitchens, kitchen appliances, kitchen accessories, kitchen hardware and fittings, shutters and carcasses for kitchens & wardrobes.

    Services
    • Modular and Civil Kitchen
    • Wardrodes and Home Interior
    Service areas
    All over maharastra and Pune
    Address
    Shoowroom No: 02, Konark Epitome, Near Konark Campus,Viman Nagar,
    411014 Pune
    India
    +91-9503530303 www.pristinekitchen.in

    Reviews

    sampada desai
    over 5 years ago
    Aditya Goel
    Good service
    over 4 years ago
    ahelpy guy
    Unprofessional and very bad services. They will only talk and charges you more. Don't ever try to buy anything. Never finish work on deadline
    almost 5 years ago
