Gagan Fitness &amp; Diet Expert—Dietitian in Chandigarh
Other Businesses in Chandigarh
    • Nutrition is an important part of managing diabetes. Gagan Fitness & diet expert is the best dietitian for diabetes problem in Chandigarh. She provides the Diabetes Diet Plan for those all are suffering from Diabetes issue. People with diabetes can enjoy the same foods as those who do not have diabetes. Eating a variety of healthy foods in reasonable portions can help manage blood glucose, weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Dietitian Gagan has done an intensive research on diabetes and found that it is not a chronic disease and can be reversed very easily by changing your food habits and lifestyle.

    Services
    Dietitian and Chandigarh
    Service areas
    Chandigarh
    Address
    House No. 3278 , Sector 21-D, Chandigarh
    160022 Chandigarh
    India
    +91-8427578939 www.gaganfitness.com

    Reviews

    Komalpreet Kaur
    Mam you are such a great dietitian as you give me a healthy and fit diet.l had lose my 3.3 kg weight in only one month and I am Very happy . My weight is reducing From your healthy and fit diet , before taking your diet plan my weight is gaining .so now I am very happy that my weight is reducing. Thank you so much gagan fitness team for giving me a such a great and healthy diet plan.
    3 months ago
    MRIS46, davinder ----
    The diet plan helped me to reduce 4 kg in three months. I could understand the significance of right combination, portion and nutritious food which I could take keeping in mind my thyroid and acidity conditions. MY Mentor Anu was very prompt with my queries on WA and regular calls were made to find my progress. I also got help for my skin products. Would like to congratulate Dr Gagan and her entire team for their efforts and services.
    3 months ago
    Mandeep K Jandu
    I started my weight loss journey with them last year in 2021 and am very happy to say that I have lost a lot inches and weight. My perception to food has changed for the better. The consultants have all been very helpful. I would definitely recommend them.
    4 months ago
