Desig9x Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (2)
    Living Area Designs
    Kitchen and Dining area designs
    Bathroom designs
    Bedroom designs

    We are fast becoming a name synonymous with proving quality solutions. With years of operations experience for projects in India and the Gulf region, our core values have led us to establishing long lasting relations with our client base. We continually endeavour to realize the expectations and needs of our valued clients.

    To provide our client with the best experience and solutions, we have been fortunate to have been associated with highly regarded companies and products. We define a successful delivery as one that is delivered at the best price with the highest quality within the deadline and budget.

    Services
    • space planning
    • A-CAD drawings
    • Lighting design & layout
    • Interior Specifications
    • Exterior Designs
    • 3D View's
    • Colour Coordination
    • Art Selection and Installation
    • Re-upholstery
    • Turn Key Installation
    • Window Treatments—Functional
    • Ceiling Design
    • Bedding & Pillows
    • Modular kitchen
    • Painting for interior and Exterior.
    Service areas
    All over India and & UAE…
    Address
    Office no.207, Modi Plaza, Opposite Laxminarayan cinema, Mukundnagar, Pune-411037
    411037 Pune
    India
    +91-9922753059 www.desig9xstudio.com

    Reviews

    Sachin Jangid
    over 3 years ago
    Desig9X Interiors
    over 1 year ago
