We are fast becoming a name synonymous with proving quality solutions. With years of operations experience for projects in India and the Gulf region, our core values have led us to establishing long lasting relations with our client base. We continually endeavour to realize the expectations and needs of our valued clients.
To provide our client with the best experience and solutions, we have been fortunate to have been associated with highly regarded companies and products. We define a successful delivery as one that is delivered at the best price with the highest quality within the deadline and budget.
- Services
- space planning
- A-CAD drawings
- Lighting design & layout
- Interior Specifications
- Exterior Designs
- 3D View's
- Colour Coordination
- Art Selection and Installation
- Re-upholstery
- Turn Key Installation
- Window Treatments—Functional
- Ceiling Design
- Bedding & Pillows
- Modular kitchen
- Painting for interior and Exterior.
- Show all 15 services
- Service areas
- All over India and & UAE…
- Address
-
Office no.207, Modi Plaza, Opposite Laxminarayan cinema, Mukundnagar, Pune-411037
411037 Pune
India
+91-9922753059 www.desig9xstudio.com