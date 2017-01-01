Your browser is out-of-date.

Gazella Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thiruvananthapuram
    Over the years, Gazella Interiors has come to be reckoned as one of the best interior designers in Trivandrum and all over Kerala. Operating from the capital city of Trivandrum, we have executed many interior design projects for residences, offices, malls, and hospitals. As Kerala’s most professional interior designers, we take pride in our ability to match architectural concepts and ideas with clients’ needs to ensure complete customer satisfaction. In fact, it is our penchant for following systems and using high-quality products that have helped us create interiors with different kinds of flavours for our esteemed customers. As the top interior designer in Kerala, our strengths are competitiveness in price, creativity, and uniqueness in designs. Ultimately, our achievements in this field boil down to the commitment of our dedicated team of professionals and supporting staff. It is their goal to do their best that has helped us design and create beautiful interiors for homes and offices. As a team, we strongly believe that we can create whatever human brains can conceive.

    Services
    • Home Interior Designing
    • Office interior designing
    • FLOOR PLAN 2D/3D
    • Renovation
    • Construction
    • kitchen Interior designing
    Service areas
    Thiruvananthapuram
    Address
    Jagathy Jn, Thycaud P.O
    695014 Thiruvananthapuram
    India
    +91-9746626009 gazellainteriors.com

    Reviews

    Arun Sivaraj Arun Sivaraj
    Quality at its peak is what I would like to label their service as! I had approached them with a minimum budget at hand and sought their opinion and service as to how to transform my workspace and I must say that they delivered more than what I had expected. I would definitely recommend them to anyone looking out for the best interior designing company in Trivandrum (I'm not sure whether they have branches in other parts of Kerala though).
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: September 2017
    Edit
    Yayathi VM
    Good work done by Gazella at my apartment..!! Quality of the products and workmanship are really good!!The interior project got delivered to us as we wanted!!We are really happy with the final product!! Mr Biju, the head of Gazella is always there to guide the team!! Site supervisor Mr Rashim did a good job with superb execution and good behaviour!! Best wishes to Gazella for the future projects!!!
    5 months ago
    Padmakumar M.L
    Appreciate timely execution and professionalism from Gazella. Totally satisfied with their services. Keep up the good work! Would definitely recommend people to hire them if you want a job well done. Thank you team gazella
    7 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
