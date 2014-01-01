Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Planet Design &amp; Associates
Architects in Ludhiana, Punjab, India
Overview 3Projects (3) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Luxury Bathroom Designs by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Modern bathroom
    Luxury Bathroom Designs by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Modern bathroom
    Luxury Bathroom Designs by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Modern bathroom
    +3
    Luxury Bathroom Designs by Planet Design & Associates
    Residential Facades Designs by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Villas White
    Residential Facades Designs by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Bungalows
    Residential Facades Designs by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Bungalows
    +2
    Residential Facades Designs by Planet Design & Associates
    Accord House - Luxurious Residence in the heart of Punjab by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Modern houses
    Accord House - Luxurious Residence in the heart of Punjab by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Accord House - Luxurious Residence in the heart of Punjab by Planet Design & Associates, Planet Design & Associates Planet Design & Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +3
    Accord House - Luxurious Residence in the heart of Punjab by Planet Design & Associates

    Follow Planet Design on their social media platforms and website to never miss an update from them on their on-going projects.

    -------------------------------------------------------------

    A name inspired by the organic designs of existing life forms and their co-existence with inflexible designed structures on our great mother earth, PLANET DESIGN was established in 2014. Half a decade and numerous successful projects later, the company stands on the strong ground of aspirations and hard work with a desire to create a built environment that is an amalgamation of architecture, art and design.

    With services including interior design, architectural consultancy and project management, PLANET DESIGN is known for its responsive and responsible architecture, keeping the grounds of design simple and flexible, and spaces that are synonymous to luxurious and classical style of architecture. With head office in Ludhiana, Punjab, principal designer, Ar. Talwinder Panesar, is assisted by a compact and an efficient team of architects and designers. With on-going projects across the country, the team is well versed with work across residential, retail and commercial sectors.

    Constantly aspiring to break new grounds in the field of architectural and interior design, the firm puts great emphasis on solidarity between the designer and the client, giving utmost importance to needs and demands of the client rather than pushing a single, signature style across all its projects. The team works collectively toward the success where every project is addressed harmonically and the clients, the designers and the consultants form an active part of the collaborative process in bringing the projects and ideas to life.

    For more details visit our website www.planetdes.com or drop us a mail at info@planetdes.com

    Services
    • Architectural Designer
    • Interior Design
    • Project Management
    • Construction
    Service areas
    • Punjab
    • Haryana
    • New Delhi
    • Mumbai and across India
    Address
    982, Block G, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Near Keys Select Hotel
    141013 Ludhiana, Punjab, India
    India
    +91-9814005450 www.planetdes.com

    Reviews

    Rajni Mehta Rajni Mehta
    They made our dream home. Talwinder and Manjinder definitely know what they are doing. Hands down the best architects that make your dream come true!
    almost 2 years ago
    Edit
    Rajat Singh Rajat Singh
    Great work. Thinking out of the box and bringing best to the table. Love everyday in the house designed by them for us.
    about 2 years ago
    Edit
    Prerna Kapoor Prerna Kapoor
    Stunning work by the team! Delighted to have worked with such an innovative team of young minds!
    about 2 years ago
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element