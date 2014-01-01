Follow Planet Design on their social media platforms and website to never miss an update from them on their on-going projects.

A name inspired by the organic designs of existing life forms and their co-existence with inflexible designed structures on our great mother earth, PLANET DESIGN was established in 2014. Half a decade and numerous successful projects later, the company stands on the strong ground of aspirations and hard work with a desire to create a built environment that is an amalgamation of architecture, art and design.

With services including interior design, architectural consultancy and project management, PLANET DESIGN is known for its responsive and responsible architecture, keeping the grounds of design simple and flexible, and spaces that are synonymous to luxurious and classical style of architecture. With head office in Ludhiana, Punjab, principal designer, Ar. Talwinder Panesar, is assisted by a compact and an efficient team of architects and designers. With on-going projects across the country, the team is well versed with work across residential, retail and commercial sectors.

Constantly aspiring to break new grounds in the field of architectural and interior design, the firm puts great emphasis on solidarity between the designer and the client, giving utmost importance to needs and demands of the client rather than pushing a single, signature style across all its projects. The team works collectively toward the success where every project is addressed harmonically and the clients, the designers and the consultants form an active part of the collaborative process in bringing the projects and ideas to life.

For more details visit our website www.planetdes.com or drop us a mail at info@planetdes.com