Nikhil Design Studio is reflective of the client’s needs, desire and the “spirit of place”. Simple but outstanding designs, use of modern as well as basic materials innovatively, thoughtful design process, creatively sculpted spaces, proper time dedication to individual projects and educating client with the purpose of design is what I personally believe in.

Currently we are working on sizable Commercial, Residential, Hospitality....etc which are definitely adding to the ongoing development of the city.